Previous
Next
A Before View by kuva
Photo 758

A Before View

Planning on doing some painting and trim removal. Here's a starting shot!

See more wallpaper removal in my @fiveplustwo shot this week: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-01-23
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Megan

ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
208% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
gosh that colour scheme is a bit of a hodge podge! love the floor though!
January 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise