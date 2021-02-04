Previous
Fixing the Boiler by kuva
Photo 771

Fixing the Boiler

Our boiler broke! Luckily it was fixable - with the help of my mechanically minded brother - so we were not without heat for long. It felt like a rite of passage for us new home owners.

Apologies for the blurry photo - it was the only one I grabbed today and I thought worth posting for the story.
Megan

@kuva
United States based. Lover of travel and adventure.
