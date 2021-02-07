Previous
Next
Sneaky Photos by kuva
Photo 774

Sneaky Photos

We set up a trail camera today - looking forward to seeing what creatures are roaming our land. :) (Or at least which ones are walking in front of the camera)

We enjoyed a walk today after setting it up and enjoyed a great view which can be seen over at @fiveplustwo this week! http://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-02-06
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Megan

ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise