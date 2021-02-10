Previous
Ice Fishers by kuva
Photo 778

Ice Fishers

We have a nice view of this large pond from our house, and our land surrounds it. Excited to see some ice fishers on it and be able to chat with them about the pond!
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Megan

