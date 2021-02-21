Sign up
Photo 782
The Raven (or Crow?)
I have a trail camera set up near the neighbors pond hoping to catch a mink and instead caught a photo of this raven... it was erily timed with the
@fiveplustwo
theme of The Raven by Edgar Allen Poe this week...
See my The Raven shot here:
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-02-20
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
Megan
ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
