Previous
Next
The Raven (or Crow?) by kuva
Photo 782

The Raven (or Crow?)

I have a trail camera set up near the neighbors pond hoping to catch a mink and instead caught a photo of this raven... it was erily timed with the @fiveplustwo theme of The Raven by Edgar Allen Poe this week...

See my The Raven shot here: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-02-20
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Megan

ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise