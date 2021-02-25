Previous
New Shoes! by kuva
Photo 792

New Shoes!

I've been using my cross country skis to stay above the snow, but they are not quite as versatile as snowshoes. Excited to finally have a pair!
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Megan

@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
