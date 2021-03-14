Previous
Next
Bedroom All Painted by kuva
Photo 809

Bedroom All Painted

Some before and in progress shots of this pink room plus wallpaper trim on a few days:
https://365project.org/kuva/365/2021-01-20
https://365project.org/kuva/365/2021-01-24
https://365project.org/kuva/365/2021-03-06
https://365project.org/kuva/365/2021-03-07
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Megan

ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise