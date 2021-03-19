Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 812
Heart of Weed
A little heart made from last fall's milk weed pods. :)
It reminded me of something
@kwind
would find:
https://365project.org/kwind/365/2021-03-01
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
1
0
Megan
ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
855
photos
61
followers
51
following
223% complete
View this month »
807
808
809
810
811
812
813
814
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
21st March 2021 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
@kwind
ace
@kwind
Thanks for the inspiration. :)
March 22nd, 2021
