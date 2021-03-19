Previous
Heart of Weed by kuva
Photo 812

Heart of Weed

A little heart made from last fall's milk weed pods. :)

It reminded me of something @kwind would find: https://365project.org/kwind/365/2021-03-01
19th March 2021

Megan

ace
@kuva
Photo Details

Megan ace
@kwind Thanks for the inspiration. :)
March 22nd, 2021  
