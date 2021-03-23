Previous
Rising Water by kuva
Rising Water

Shortly after grabbing this shot of the beaver's rising water line at the neighbor's pond, I fell in! Taking my camera with me in the process. Time for new gear! See more over at @fiveplustwo this week: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-03-26

23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Megan

ace
@kuva
United States based. Lover of travel and adventure.
Photo Details

