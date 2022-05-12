Previous
White Owl on Green by kuva
White Owl on Green

This owl has been hanging around the area. Very cool to see. I assume a snowy owl? Unusual for this time of year, I think.
Megan

@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
