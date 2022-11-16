Previous
Tucked In by kuva
Tucked In

Our first solid snow of the fall, which tucked my kale in nicely. The kale will get sweeter as it freezes - using sugar to keep the water inside slushy rather than ice.

I've been away for a time. :) Happy to pop back on!
16th November 2022

Megan

@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
