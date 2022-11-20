Sign up
Photo 881
Stone Walkway
Zooming in on the stones in our snowy pathway. It's amazing how many different colors and textures there are.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
Megan
ace
@kuva
United States based. Lover of travel and adventure.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
20th November 2022 11:40am
Tags
theme-zoom
