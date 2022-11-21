Previous
Broken Pieces by kuva
Photo 882

Broken Pieces

Broken pieces of ice that had been thrown or kicked onto the surface of the lake. The lake nestled in mountains in Boulder, CO was beautiful, but for this shot I zoomed in on the ice shards on the textured surface.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Megan

@kuva
