Previous
Next
Opposite Cat from Yesterday by kuva
Photo 889

Opposite Cat from Yesterday

Today when I saw our other cat on a white background I couldn't help but snap it. (@chaiione and I were discussing various cat photos and I was inspired by their shot from a few days ago as well!)
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Megan ace
@chaiione I saw this scene today and I had take it given our cat photo discussions! And echo of your photo, though my black cat was kind enough to lay on a white sheet for me. :)
November 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise