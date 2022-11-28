Sign up
Photo 889
Opposite Cat from Yesterday
Today when I saw our other cat on a white background I couldn't help but snap it. (@chaiione and I were discussing various cat photos and I was inspired by their shot from a few days ago as well!)
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
1
0
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
882
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
Tags
cat
,
theme-zoom
Megan
ace
@chaiione
I saw this scene today and I had take it given our cat photo discussions! And echo of your photo, though my black cat was kind enough to lay on a white sheet for me. :)
November 29th, 2022
