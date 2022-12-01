Previous
Windy and Cold Bird Watching by kuva
It was windy and cold today. I didn't want to stay still for long, and I think the birds couldn't stay still in the wind. Here's the best I got... :-D
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
