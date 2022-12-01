Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 892
Windy and Cold Bird Watching
It was windy and cold today. I didn't want to stay still for long, and I think the birds couldn't stay still in the wind. Here's the best I got... :-D
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
933
photos
54
followers
59
following
244% complete
View this month »
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
892
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st December 2022 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close