Photo 893
Bird Watching, Cat Style
We had a light dusting of snow this morning. When I went outside to find some photos, I found my cat suspiciously under the bird feeders...
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
0
0
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
935
photos
54
followers
60
following
244% complete
View this month »
887
888
889
890
891
892
893
894
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
2nd December 2022 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
