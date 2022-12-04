Previous
In your heart and on your chest by kuva
Photo 895

In your heart and on your chest

My partner was relaxing on the couch reading something on his phone... Merle sensed the opportunity to pounce for a snuggle. He's a fan of laying on our chests (close to the heart and body heat!) ;)
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
Corinne C ace
A nice perspective!
December 5th, 2022  
