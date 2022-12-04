Sign up
Photo 895
In your heart and on your chest
My partner was relaxing on the couch reading something on his phone... Merle sensed the opportunity to pounce for a snuggle. He's a fan of laying on our chests (close to the heart and body heat!) ;)
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
1
0
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State.
937
photos
54
followers
60
following
Tags
cat
Corinne C
ace
A nice perspective!
December 5th, 2022
