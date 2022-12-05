Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 896
Definitely a Christmas Movie
Our Christmas tree is up with lots of homemade and artist made ornaments including wheat garland, gourds, knitted mittens, etc... but my personal favorite - an ornament I made a few years ago representing a scene from the movie Die Hard.
There is some debate about whether the movie is a Christmas movie or not. You know where I stand. :-D
https://www.google.com/search?q=is+die+hard+a+christmas+movie
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
937
photos
54
followers
60
following
245% complete
View this month »
889
890
891
892
893
894
895
896
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
5th December 2022 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-festive
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close