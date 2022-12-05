Previous
Definitely a Christmas Movie by kuva
Photo 896

Definitely a Christmas Movie

Our Christmas tree is up with lots of homemade and artist made ornaments including wheat garland, gourds, knitted mittens, etc... but my personal favorite - an ornament I made a few years ago representing a scene from the movie Die Hard.

There is some debate about whether the movie is a Christmas movie or not. You know where I stand. :-D https://www.google.com/search?q=is+die+hard+a+christmas+movie
