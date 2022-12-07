Sign up
Photo 898
The Windowsill
I take photos of plants when I don't have a photo for the day... :)
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
3
0
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
John Falconer
ace
Good back up plan. Nice shot too.
December 9th, 2022
Megan
ace
@johnfalconer
Thank you John!
December 9th, 2022
bkb in the city
Nice shot
December 9th, 2022
