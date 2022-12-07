Previous
The Windowsill by kuva
Photo 898

The Windowsill

I take photos of plants when I don't have a photo for the day... :)
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
John Falconer ace
Good back up plan. Nice shot too.
December 9th, 2022  
Megan ace
@johnfalconer Thank you John!
December 9th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
December 9th, 2022  
