Photo 902
Wet Snow
Always lovely for us photographers how the fall/spring wet snow sticks to all the trees for a winter wonderland feel. This is our few from the back porch - how lucky I am!
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
11th December 2022 2:55pm
