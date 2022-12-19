Previous
Next
What the shell? by kuva
Photo 910

What the shell?

Anyone know what kind of shell this is? It was in my grandmother's bathroom as decoration and now is in mine, but when I went to name this photograph I realized I don't have any idea what it is.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark Prince ace
Is each opening only smallish ?
It looks to me like a cluster of barnacles or some such other colony growing crustacean.
December 20th, 2022  
Megan ace
@markp Ah! Yes! Barnacles makes a lot of sense. Thank you Mark! (it looks very similar to ones you can buy on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Natural-Purple-Acorn-Barnacle-Cluster/dp/B09TRWVPMY )
December 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise