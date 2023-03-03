Sign up
Photo 984
Book Blues
Themed weeks within this rainbow themed month is speaking to me, so here we go with more books. This time blue. :)
The random item found on my bookshelf today is an antique tobacco tin.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
1
1
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
Tags
rainbow2023
Corinne C
ace
Nice clean lines and combination of blues and grays.
March 4th, 2023
