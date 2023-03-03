Previous
Next
Book Blues by kuva
Photo 984

Book Blues

Themed weeks within this rainbow themed month is speaking to me, so here we go with more books. This time blue. :)

The random item found on my bookshelf today is an antique tobacco tin.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice clean lines and combination of blues and grays.
March 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise