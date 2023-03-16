Previous
Next
Saint Urho's Day Green by kuva
Photo 998

Saint Urho's Day Green

St. Urho's Day is the day before St. Patrick's day every year. https://ingebretsens-blog.com/what-is-st-urhos-day/ Traditionally people were green and purple on St. Urho's - I went all in on green for my rainbow selfies of the day.

I have both Finnish and Irish heritage, so lots of reasons to celebrate both holidays dressed in green! :)
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
273% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Lovely photo, and hello fellow Finn. I don’t think I have ever heard of St Urho’s day, I will have to ask my mum about it.
March 17th, 2023  
Megan ace
@nannasgotitgoingon Hello fellow Finn! It began as a Finnish American creation from the Finns in Minnesota, but has since made it's way back to Finland I believe. I'd be curious what your mum has to say about it!
March 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise