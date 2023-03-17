Sign up
Photo 999
A Blue Belle
A roommate in college convinced me to buy this dress. I can't recall ever wearing it anywhere, but I've held on to it for an excellent photo opportunity like this. It sure is blue!
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
3
1
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
17th March 2023 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Great blue dress, would leave an interesting tan pattern on a sunny day🙂
March 18th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully photographed. Fav
March 18th, 2023
Megan
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Bahahahaha. Sure would!
@corinnec
Thank you so much!
March 18th, 2023
@corinnec Thank you so much!