A Blue Belle by kuva
Photo 999

A Blue Belle

A roommate in college convinced me to buy this dress. I can't recall ever wearing it anywhere, but I've held on to it for an excellent photo opportunity like this. It sure is blue!
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
Elisa Smith ace
Great blue dress, would leave an interesting tan pattern on a sunny day🙂
March 18th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully photographed. Fav
March 18th, 2023  
Megan ace
@nannasgotitgoingon Bahahahaha. Sure would!
@corinnec Thank you so much!
March 18th, 2023  
