Previous
Next
Merle Stomps and Stamps by kuva
Photo 1003

Merle Stomps and Stamps

Back by popular demand, today's orange stamp shot features my cat Merle again. He self-directed this shot - model and visionary. ;)
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
haha such pretty paws
March 21st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Cute shot
March 21st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Merle is an artiste.
March 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise