Watercolor Sketch #6 by kuva
Watercolor Sketch #6

I took inspiration from this artist: https://andrewjwroble.com/ whose work decorates a couple walls in my house. His style is with india ink and water, but I had fun experimenting with similar shapes with watercolor.
6th April 2023

Megan

ace
@kuva
Corinne C
Very nice
April 7th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
oooh this is very good!
April 7th, 2023  
