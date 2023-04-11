Previous
Next
Watercolor Sketch #11 by kuva
Photo 1024

Watercolor Sketch #11

In progress sketch of a lean-to at the place we were staying. It was a very cool lean-to with a loft area! Uploading a few at a time for the next couple days to catch up from my week absence.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
280% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful composition
April 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise