Photo 1024
Watercolor Sketch #11
In progress sketch of a lean-to at the place we were staying. It was a very cool lean-to with a loft area! Uploading a few at a time for the next couple days to catch up from my week absence.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
1
1
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
1069
photos
80
followers
85
following
Tags
30-shots2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful composition
April 18th, 2023
