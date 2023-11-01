Previous
Dusted Calendulas by kuva
Dusted Calendulas

First snow on the first of November! Happy November all. :)
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Megan

@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So pretty. We also had our first snow!
November 2nd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Brrrr! Welcome back!
November 2nd, 2023  
