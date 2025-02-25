Sign up
The Intersection
A revisit to a self portrait I made many years ago (2017!) as a member of
@fiveplustwo
:
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2017-01-12
Here I am now still a mix of logic and creativity! I haven't been posting here much, but I'm still around and doing creative things. :)
I'm getting pretty handy in photoshop, so tagging for this week's fiveplustwo theme of handy! Join with your own selfie!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50387/5+2-for-the-love-of-selfies-handy
