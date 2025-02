The Intersection

A revisit to a self portrait I made many years ago (2017!) as a member of @fiveplustwo Here I am now still a mix of logic and creativity! I haven't been posting here much, but I'm still around and doing creative things. :)I'm getting pretty handy in photoshop, so tagging for this week's fiveplustwo theme of handy! Join with your own selfie! https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50387/5+2-for-the-love-of-selfies-handy