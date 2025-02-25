The Intersection by kuva
Photo 1078

The Intersection

A revisit to a self portrait I made many years ago (2017!) as a member of @fiveplustwo: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2017-01-12

Here I am now still a mix of logic and creativity! I haven't been posting here much, but I'm still around and doing creative things. :)

I'm getting pretty handy in photoshop, so tagging for this week's fiveplustwo theme of handy! Join with your own selfie! https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50387/5+2-for-the-love-of-selfies-handy
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with a Canon R6. I...
295% complete

