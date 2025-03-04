Previous
Points of Orange by kuva
Photo 1082

Points of Orange

Featured are Prismacolor colored pencils named Yellow Orange, Pumpkin Orange, and Orange. In the background and in the pencil shavings there is also Pale Vermillion. And some shavings from yesterday's red colored pencils too. :)
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with a Canon R6. I...
296% complete

