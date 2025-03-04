Sign up
Photo 1082
Points of Orange
Featured are Prismacolor colored pencils named Yellow Orange, Pumpkin Orange, and Orange. In the background and in the pencil shavings there is also Pale Vermillion. And some shavings from yesterday's red colored pencils too. :)
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with a Canon R6. I...
1415
photos
70
followers
73
following
296% complete
1082
1079
1080
1081
1082
1079
1080
1081
1082
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
3rd March 2025 2:05pm
Tags
rainbow2025
