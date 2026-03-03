Previous
Stripes and Folds by kuva
Photo 1102

Stripes and Folds

A piece of fabric I got when I was in East Africa; originally intended to make something with it, I use it as a blanket mostly.

Messing with some new to me photo editing software, ACDsee Photo Studio, not sure if I like the way this one came out, but interesting to experiment.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Megan

