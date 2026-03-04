Sign up
Photo 1103
Prorky's Groove Machine
Carrying on my rainbow week of fabrics. Turns out I don't own any yellow clothing; luckily my husband does! From a friend's band.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with a Canon R6.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
4th March 2026 10:44am
