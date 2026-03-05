Previous
Chatting in Greens by kuva
Photo 1104

Chatting in Greens

I don't think I've ever once talked on the phone laying upside down on a couch like this, but I've seen it done in movies or ads or something. I didn't find it that comfortable.

Green for rainbow month and tagging with the @fiveplustwo selfie theme of the week - phone.
