Previous
Photo 1104
Chatting in Greens
I don't think I've ever once talked on the phone laying upside down on a couch like this, but I've seen it done in movies or ads or something. I didn't find it that comfortable.
Green for rainbow month and tagging with the
@fiveplustwo
selfie theme of the week - phone.
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with a Canon R6.
1717
photos
66
followers
60
following
302% complete
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
5th March 2026 11:05am
kuva-selfie
,
rainbow-2026
,
fiveplustwo-phone
