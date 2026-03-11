Previous
Tucked Away by kuva
Photo 1110

Tucked Away

Our elderly dog passed away recently, and it's interesting to watch how dynamics have changed among our two cats who remain, and in myself. It was easy to miss all the ways Becky touched my daily life until I'm living in her absence. (There is a week of photos of Becky here: https://365project.org/kuva/365/2024-01-01 We adopted her at 13, so we knew time was short, but could have used a bit longer. She was a great dog).

Here's Court tucked into a hideaway at the bottom of a cat tree. He looks how I feel sometimes - with a desire to curl up and hide away - but really he was just trying to hide from a fly which kept landing on him as he napped. ;)
