Photo 1111
The Snow Falls Again
After a week of warmth, we are back to snow. I don't mind it; though my body was getting used to the warmth. It feels mighty cold today!
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with a Canon R6.
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th March 2026 6:50pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
