Busy Day at the Pond

Sorry for showing the gory end to this fish's day... The past two years a pair of otters has spent spring at our pond. This year I've just seen one otter (at one time - could still be two that I can't tell apart!).



Also saw this morning many migratory birds passing through including Mallard Duck, Hooded and Common Merganser. Canada Goose too, in the background of this photo. Also saw a red-shouldered hawk, I believe, though I'm no expert. Not sure if it would be temporarily here or a year round resident.



Still quite a bit of ice out there, but it's shrinking.