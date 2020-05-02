Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
41 / 365
One Subject, 30 Shots
The Month of The Hallway Fern for the One Subject, 30 Shots challenge.
See the month starting April 1st 2020:
https://365project.org/kuva/365/2020-04-01
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Megan
ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
684
photos
57
followers
48
following
11% complete
View this month »
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
41
Latest from all albums
637
638
639
640
641
642
643
41
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Honorable Mentions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fern
,
30-shots2020
Elena Arquero
Nice exercise and interpretation.
May 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close