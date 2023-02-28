Sign up
43 / 365
Flash of Red 2023
Super fun month of black and white and red! Thanks to
@olivetreeann
for organizing!
First Photo of my month:
https://365project.org/kuva/365/2023-02-01
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
1024
photos
68
followers
78
following
41
42
43
975
976
977
978
979
980
43
981
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Honorable Mentions
Tags
for2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Your calendar looks terrific! Great job.
March 1st, 2023
Anne
ace
Some interesting images which work together well to make up a great calender collage
March 1st, 2023
