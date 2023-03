Merle wanted to be involved in my red self-portrait today... I told him he'd be a better fit for an orange selfie tomorrow, but I couldn't help but post this one as an honorable mention. If he's interested in more photoshoots tomorrow you'll see him in the main calendar for orange.After painting my nails red, putting on red lipstick and a red dress, today's main calendar shot ended up being only my shoes: https://365project.org/kuva/365/2023-03-13