Previous
Next
Дневной сон. by kvadro_mama
2 / 365

Дневной сон.

Вчера перед сном, обнимая Нюсю, я вдруг почувствовала мгновение счастья!
Она пела тоненьким голоском «Отче наш», а я прижималась к ней и вдруг стало понятно: вот оно! Счастье то какое!))
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Anastasiya Nekras...

@kvadro_mama
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise