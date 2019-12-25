Sign up
Christmas Camping Trip
We had a great trip to Florida to visit with family and friends. This was taken Christmas night at the final campground on our journey - Chattahoochee Bend State Park in Georgia.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
25th December 2019 7:16pm
Tags
lights
,
holiday
,
georgia
,
camping
,
camper
,
teardrop
,
pine trees
,
canon eos r
Monique
ace
WoW, colourful
December 27th, 2019
