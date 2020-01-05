Previous
High Shoals Falls

High Shoals Falls was flowing after our two days of rain and looked pretty. This waterfall hike is an easy one - about 1/4 of a mile from the parking lot. Today I walked up to see the top of the falls for the first time... very nice afternoon!
