Photo 370
High Shoals Falls
High Shoals Falls was flowing after our two days of rain and looked pretty. This waterfall hike is an easy one - about 1/4 of a mile from the parking lot. Today I walked up to see the top of the falls for the first time... very nice afternoon!
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
KV
@kvphoto
Photo Details
3
365
Canon EOS R
5th January 2020 3:15pm
rocks
trees
waterfall
georgia
flowing
canon eos r
high shoals falls
paulding county
