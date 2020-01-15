Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 380
HIgh Shoals Falls
At the top of High Shoals Falls is a dead tree that has been carved on by many visitors.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
@kvphoto
380
photos
25
followers
29
following
104% complete
View this month »
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
15th January 2020 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
water
,
rocks
,
waterfall
,
georgia
,
carvings
,
canon eos r
,
high shoals falls
,
paulding county
Kate
Good composition on this shot. Great detail in the water flow and the tree.
January 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close