Photo 381
Kind & Affectionate
I love the inscription that John Monk wrote for his wife... she was a kind and affectionate wife, a fond mother and friend to all. This old graveyard is located on High Shoals Road in Paulding County, Georgia.
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
365
Canon EOS R
16th January 2020 1:20pm
Tags
trees
,
georgia
,
marker
,
grave
,
graveyard
,
headstone
,
paulding county
Kate
I love the way the light is streaking across the gravestone. Composition and focus are great.
January 16th, 2020
