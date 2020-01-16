Previous
Next
Kind & Affectionate by kvphoto
Photo 381

Kind & Affectionate

I love the inscription that John Monk wrote for his wife... she was a kind and affectionate wife, a fond mother and friend to all. This old graveyard is located on High Shoals Road in Paulding County, Georgia.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

KV

@kvphoto
104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate
I love the way the light is streaking across the gravestone. Composition and focus are great.
January 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise