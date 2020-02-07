Sign up
Photo 403
Driftwood Shells
Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island has so much wood with patterns and texture. This is one small section of a large piece of driftwood.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
7th February 2020 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shells
,
georgia
,
patterns
,
driftwood
,
texture
,
barnacles
,
swirls
,
jekyll island
,
canon eos r
,
driftwood beach
Kate
Great focus on the barnacles and shells.
February 7th, 2020
Jean
ace
Great textures!
February 7th, 2020
