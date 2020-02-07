Previous
Driftwood Shells by kvphoto
Photo 403

Driftwood Shells

Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island has so much wood with patterns and texture. This is one small section of a large piece of driftwood.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

KV

@kvphoto
Photo Details

Kate
Great focus on the barnacles and shells.
February 7th, 2020  
Jean ace
Great textures!
February 7th, 2020  
