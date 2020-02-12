Sign up
Photo 408
Beach Debris: What Is This?
Spotted this very rusty item on Driftwood Beach this morning. It was about 2 feet long. Any ideas on what this is?
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
KV
ace
@kvphoto
408
photos
38
followers
44
following
111% complete
View this month »
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
12th February 2020 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
grass
,
beach
,
georgia
,
rusty
,
debris
,
jekyll island
,
canon eos r
,
driftwood beach
