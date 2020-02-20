Previous
Next
Splashback by kvphoto
Photo 416

Splashback

We have had constant rain all day and if you look closely you will see the rain splashing off of the Cardinal's back.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
I love how the rain is bouncing off the back of the cardinal. Good choice of shutter speed to show the rain.
February 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise