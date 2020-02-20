Sign up
Photo 416
Splashback
We have had constant rain all day and if you look closely you will see the rain splashing off of the Cardinal's back.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
Canon EOS 7D
20th February 2020 11:53am
bird
rain
back
georgia
feeder
splash
cardinal
canon 7d
Kate
ace
I love how the rain is bouncing off the back of the cardinal. Good choice of shutter speed to show the rain.
February 20th, 2020
