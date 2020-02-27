Sign up
Photo 423
Berry Arches
The Ford buildings at Berry College in Rome, Georgia were constructed between 1925 - 1931 in the Gothic Revival Style.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
KV
ace
@kvphoto
423
photos
39
followers
44
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
27th February 2020 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
college
,
campus
,
arches
,
sunburst
,
canon 7d
,
berry college
,
rome georgia
,
ford buildings
