Photo 427
Rainy Day Contemplation
This male Eastern Bluebird is nesting in one of the bluebird boxes in my backyard.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
KV
ace
@kvphoto
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
2nd March 2020 1:58pm
Tags
day
,
bird
,
backyard
,
rain
,
rainy
,
georgia
,
eastern bluebird
,
canon eos r
