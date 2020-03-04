Previous
Pencils by kvphoto
Photo 429

Pencils

Another dreary, rainy day for me so I decided to shoot some macro shots of some drawing pencils.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Michèle ace
Well done!
March 4th, 2020  
Kate ace
Love the pov and the texture.
March 4th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Fav Love this.
March 4th, 2020  
