Photo 429
Pencils
Another dreary, rainy day for me so I decided to shoot some macro shots of some drawing pencils.
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
3
3
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
4th March 2020 3:37pm
macro
pencils
drawing
colored
canon 7d
Michèle
ace
Well done!
March 4th, 2020
Kate
ace
Love the pov and the texture.
March 4th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Fav Love this.
March 4th, 2020
